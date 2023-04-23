Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma suffers ‘minor’ injuries after his car meets with mishap

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 23

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma met with an accident late Sunday evening on KMP near Gurugram.

He reportedly suffered minor injuries as a truck rammed into his car. Sharma has been taken to Medanta hospital and his condition is stable, according to sources.

The MP was travelling to Gurugram from Charkhi Dadri after celebrating Parshuram Jayanti. The accident occurred near Bilaspur.