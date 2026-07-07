Rajya Sabha MP pulls up officials at DISHA meet over ‘lax’ approach

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry and Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of officials of various departments and pulled them up for their lackadaisical approach. They directed officials to ensure that genuine beneficiaries receive the benefits of government welfare schemes in a time- bound manner. MP Varun Chaudhry was chairing a meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala City. Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma also co-chaired the meeting and issued directions to officials.

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Deputy Commissioner Ambala Ajay Singh and officials from several department were present during the meeting. The MPs reviewed the status of various government projects and schemes. During the meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma expressed strong displeasure over delays in development projects and the functioning of officials. He stated that every official must discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and accountability. Unhappy with the delay in completion of several development projects sanctioned under the MPLADs fund despite stipulated deadlines and unsatisfactory responses from officials concerned, Sharma left the meeting midway. He said that the projects were being stalled for no reasons and that officials were giving excuses for the delays. He reprimanded the concerned officials and sought explanations. “The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have launched various public welfare schemes and policies with the objective of ensuring benefits reach every eligible person. Officials should improve their functioning and mend their ways, failing which action will be taken. Directions have been issued to serve notices to negligent officials,” he said.

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He also recommended the transfer of a negligent official and warned that administrative action would be taken against officials responsible for unnecessary delays in development projects. He further warned that if instructions issued during DISHA committee meetings continued to be ignored and work failed to improve, he would consider moving a breach of privilege motion in Parliament.

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MP Varun Chaudhry directed officials of Municipal Corporation and other local bodies to improve the sanitation condition. He also instructed them to fix responsibility and display the names and mobile numbers of the officials concerned. The MP said that officials should ensure proper cleaning of drains and canals to facilitate the smooth flow of water during the rainy season. He also directed that estimates for all works to be undertaken under the MPLADs should be prepared in a timely manner and projects completed on a priority while maintaining quality standards.