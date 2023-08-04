Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale seeks action taken report from Gurugram Commissioner on Muslim migrant exodus

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 4

Despite repeated assurances of police, Muslim migrant exodus has hit Gurugram big time with reports of them being still chased out of villages and shops.

Taking a stern stance of the same, Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has shot a letter to Gurugram Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran seeking an action taken report on protecting and reassuring these families.

"Shocked and extremely concerned to see media reports and videos from people on the ground about migrant Muslim families in Gurugram, Haryana, being forced to flee their homes after allegedly being threatened by communal mobs.

It is also reported that the majority of these families belong to West Bengal,” read a statement issued by Gokhale.

“I have asked the Commissioner, Guguram Police, to urgently furnish an action-taken report regarding steps being taken to protect and reassure these families as well as the status of arrest of mobs who have been allegedly threatening them,” he said.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and I shall be personally monitoring this situation to ensure the safety and security of migrant Muslim families who are being allegedly threatened,” added the Rajya Sabha MP.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran said that she had already issued her statements over the issue to the media. No official statement was released on the letter till the filing of the report.

#Gurugram #Rajya Sabha