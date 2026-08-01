Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty visits historical sites in Kurukshetra

Rajya Sabha MP and author Sudha Murty held discussions with officials of Kurukshetra Development Board on Saturday regarding the historical heritage sites in Kurukshetra.

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During her visit, she reached the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) office and held detailed discussions with officials regarding the Board’s functioning, historical heritage sites associated with the Mahabharata era and preparations for the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav. Her visit took place at the invitation of Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal.

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Honourary Secretary of the Board Upender Singhal and Board member Ashok Rosha apprised her about the Board, sites and its functioning.

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In her discussion with the officials, Sudha Murty mentioned that her organisation and company have supported the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, in Mahabharata-related research. She now intends to link the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute with Kurukshetra Development Board to advance in-depth research and study concerning the Mahabharata era and its historical evidence.

She has accepted the invitation to attend the International Gita Mahotsav to be held later this year. She stated that she would soon undertake a special visit to Kurukshetra to explore and study the religious and historical sites associated with the Mahabharata that fall within the ‘48 Kos’ pilgrimage circuit.

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She also visited the historic Sarveshwar Mahadev Temple located at Brahma Sarovar and performed ‘Jalabhishek’. Subsequently, she visited various pilgrimage sites, including Jyotisar, Bhishma Kund, Kamodha Tirtha, Bhadrakali Temple and Srikrishna Museum.