Rajya Sabha poll: Cong alleges bias by Returning Officer

Ahead of the counting of ballots in the Rajya Sabha election, Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh on Monday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Returning Officer Pankaj Aggarwal was “biased and predetermined”.

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Aggarwal, an IAS officer, had earlier served as the Chief Electoral Officer during the October 2024 Haryana Legislative Assembly election 2024.

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According to Congress Chief Whip and counting agent BB Batra, the Returning Officer was acting in a partisan manner.

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“He has just not only illegally entertained the complaints of alleged breach of secrecy by two Congress MLAs namely Paramvir Singh and Bharat Singh Beniwal after they had already cast their vote and no objection was raised by anyone at that point of time, but has also proceeded in the matter with clearly biased approach against the Congress nominee at the behest of the state BJP government,” Batra alleged.

In his complaint, Boudh said a perusal of the video footage of the incident would reveal the falsity of the allegations.

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“The Returning Officer has openly refused to give the video footage even when so demanded after the video was played before the Congress nominee and his election agent,” Boudh said.

He further said given the “predetermined mindset”, the entire record relating to the complaints along with the video footage should be requisitioned for a fair decision in the case.

Earlier, Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi in the government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had alleged breach of voting secrecy by the two Congress MLAs — Paramvir Singh and Bharat Singh Beniwal.

The Congress, on the other hand, filed a similar complaint accusing state Energy Minister Anil Vij of breaching voting secrecy. Both complaints were yet to be decided at the time of filing this report.

Tensions also flared outside the counting venue as Congress MLA Ashok Arora and Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa engaged in a heated exchange on camera while both camps awaited the counting process.

Arora alleged that the BJP was using money power “to make a poor Dalit person lose”, a claim contested by Gangwa.

Meanwhile, Bedi said the Congress itself had little faith in the Returning Officer and even in its own MLAs.