Counting of votes for 2 Haryana Rajya Sabha seats begins 5 hours behind schedule after 'violation' of vote secrecy

Counting of votes for elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana began on Monday night, around five hours behind schedule after the BJP and Congress filed complaints alleging violation of vote secrecy.

Advertisement

The counting was to begin at 5 pm after the voting ended at 4 pm. It finally began around 10.25 pm after the EC gave the go-ahead.

Advertisement

Before the voting ended, minister Krishan Kumar Bedi told reporters that the BJP has complained to the Election Commission pertaining to "violation of vote secrecy" of two Congress MLAs -- Bharat Singh Beniwal from Ellenabad and Paramvir Singh from Tohana.

Advertisement

"Two Congress MLAs did not have their ballot folded as it should have been and violated the secrecy of their vote. We have complained to the Election Commission," Bedi said.

However, Congress leader Ashok Arora said no complaint was filed at the time these legislators voted, claiming that it was deliberately filed after 4 pm.

Advertisement

He said the Congress, too, filed a complaint against senior BJP leader and minister Anil Vij, accusing him of violating vote secrecy.

Congress MLA Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the counting of votes will begin after the permission of the Election Commission comes.

Asked how confident he was about the polls, Hooda said the Congress will win one seat and the BJP the other.

Earlier, voting was held for the two seats on Monday, with Indian National Lok Dal, which has two legislators, abstaining from polling.

The Congress MLAs who were moved to Himachal Pradesh ahead of the polling returned to the city in the morning and exercised their vote.

BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Karamvir Singh Boudh of the Congress and Independent candidate Satish Nandal were in the fray for the two seats. The BJP backed Nandal, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls as its nominee.