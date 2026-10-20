Rakhigarhi Mahotsav aims to boost heritage tourism, local employment

Commissioner and Secretary, Heritage and Tourism Department, Amit Agrawal, said the Rakhigarhi Mahotsav was being organised with a particular focus on involving students from nearby schools and colleges, enabling younger generations to understand and appreciate the region’s ancient civilisation and cultural traditions.

Addressing the inaugural function of the seven-day mahotsav in Rakhigarhi today, he said the festival would contribute towards achieving the objectives set under the Chief Minister’s guidance.

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Highlighting the department’s plans, Agrawal said efforts were under way to establish Rakhigarhi as one of the country’s leading archaeological destinations. The Rakhigarhi Mahotsav has now entered its third edition.

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Agrawal said there were proposals to develop an open museum and a site museum at Rakhigarhi. The structural work on the site museum had been completed, and the department aimed to make it operational before the next edition of the mahotsav, he said.

He added that greater awareness and promotion of Rakhigarhi would attract tourists from India and abroad, bringing international attention to the rich heritage of the Harappan-Sindhu civilisation while creating new employment opportunities for local communities.

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Describing the festival as a matter of pride for Hansi district, Agrawal said the mahotsav would further strengthen the region’s cultural identity and tourism potential.

MLAs Vinod Bhayana, Ram Kumar Gautam, Savitri Jindal and Randhir Panihar; Director, Archaeology and Museums Department, Amit Khatri; Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal; and former minister Capt Abhimanyu were present on the occasion.