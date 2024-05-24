Rallies, roadshows keep CM Saini on toes

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 23

Rallies, meetings and roadshows kept Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on his toes on the last day of campaigning today. In Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, roadshows were organised in support of BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar. As part of this series, a roadshow was conducted in Fatehabad under the leadership of Saini. Former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, Fatehabad MLA Dura Ram, Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda also participated in the rally and appealed to people to vote for Tanwar.

During the roadshow, while accepting greetings from the people, CM Nayab Saini said that the double-engine government of the country and the state had established new dimensions of development in the last 10 years. He said it was the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare policies that will lead the party to a thumping victory in the country and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time.

He said that through the government's schemes, benefits had reached even the last person standing in the line. He said that in the last 10 years, 24 AIIMS had been established in the country, which was a significant achievement in the field of health by this government. Targeting the Congress, Saini said that during Indira Gandhi's time, the slogan of poverty alleviation was given, but poverty did not decrease, while Modi had worked in the last 10 years to lift 25 crore people above the poverty line.

CM Saini described the BJP's tenure as beneficial for every section, saying that Haryana was the only state in the country with a literate panchayat and women had been given 50 per cent participation in panchayats. Based on merit, 1,40,000 government jobs have been provided. He said now there is no need for anyone to stretch their hands in front of anyone for treatment. Poor people can get their treatment with respect and dignity.

During this time, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi said Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third time. He said that the heavy crowd of youth visible in the road show was evidence that the youth had trust in the policies of PM Modi. He said the under the BJP-led state government, jobs were provided on the basis of merit without any recommendation.

