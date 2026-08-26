Rally organised to raise awareness on girls’ education, menstrual hygiene

An awareness rally was organised at the Anganwadi Centre in Laharian village on Tuesday under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, highlighting the importance of girls’ education and menstrual hygiene.

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The programme was organised under the guidance of Anganwadi supervisor Sweety. During the rally, she urged girls to focus on education and build a better future for themselves. She said providing girls with equal opportunities would help them become confident and self-reliant.

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Families were also encouraged to prioritise the education of their daughters and support them in pursuing their goals. The rally also focused on menstrual hygiene. Girls were informed about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene during menstruation and changing sanitary pads regularly — generally every four to six hours. They were also advised to keep their hands and body clean and dispose of used sanitary products safely.

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Sweety said neglecting menstrual hygiene could increase the risk of infections and other health problems. She encouraged girls to openly discuss any health concerns with a trusted family member or healthcare worker.