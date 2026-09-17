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Home / Haryana / Ram Rahim returns to Rohtak prison after 21-day furlough

Ram Rahim returns to Rohtak prison after 21-day furlough

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. File photo
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Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh returned to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on Wednesday after completing his 21-day furlough. His convoy, which included two Land Cruisers, two Fortuners and two Scorpio, left the Dera headquarters in Sirsa around 3 pm amid tight security. Ram Rahim travelled in one of the Land Cruisers.

Security arrangements were tightened around the Dera as his furlough ended. The movement of followers had started declining from Tuesday evening, with fewer people seen around the Dera, which had witnessed heavy footfall during the past week.

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Ram Rahim had arrived at the Dera on August 26 after being granted his 17th temporary release in nine years. Earlier this year, he was granted a 40-day parole in January and a 30-day parole in May. He returned to Sunaria jail on June 25 after completing the latter.

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Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two female disciples. A CBI court convicted him in 2017 and awarded 10 years each in the two cases.

He was also earlier convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder cases of Dera manager Ranjit Singh and journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The Punjab and Haryana High Court, however, acquitted him in the Ranjit Singh case in May 2024.

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In the Chhatrapati murder case, the High Court set aside his conviction on March 7, 2026. Chhatrapati’s son challenged the acquittal in the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the appeal in August 2026.

Meanwhile, the furlough period also saw controversy over full page advertisements published by some newspapers in support of Ram Rahim. Through the advertisements, he described allegations against him as baseless and part of a conspiracy while highlighting social welfare activities associated with the Dera.

The publication of one such advertisement also led to controversy involving a prominent English daily, which subsequently issued an apology over the matter.

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