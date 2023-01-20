Ram Rahim seeks parole to attend function

Rohtak, January 19
Dera Sacha Sauda head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, lodged in the district jail at Sunaria village here, has sought parole for 40 days to attend a social function.
An application in this respect has been moved to the authorities, said sources.
“The application had been sent to the Divisional Commissioner for taking a final decision in this respect,” the sources added. He has been serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Twin blasts rock Jammu days ahead of Rahul's yatra; 9 injured
Police suspect IEDs planted on vehicles parked at car repair...