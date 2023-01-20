Ram Rahim seeks parole to attend function

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 19

Dera Sacha Sauda head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, lodged in the district jail at Sunaria village here, has sought parole for 40 days to attend a social function.

An application in this respect has been moved to the authorities, said sources.

“The application had been sent to the Divisional Commissioner for taking a final decision in this respect,” the sources added. He has been serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.