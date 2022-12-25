Ramesh Chand elected ZP chairman in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 24

Ramesh Chand of BJP has been elected the Zila Parishad (ZP) chairman in Yamunanagar district. Out of 18 members of the ZP, BJP has six members, but Chand registered victory by bagging votes of 10 members. He defeated BSP’s Dharampal who got support of seven members. However, one of the members remained absent during the election.

Agni Vijay Singh of BSP has been elected the ZP vice-chairman. He bagged 10 votes and defeated Gurjeet Kaur who got seven votes, with one member being absent. Ayush Sinha, Additional Deputy Commissioner said an electronic voting machine (EVM) was used for the polling, which went off peacefully, he added.

The election for the ZP chairman here was earlier scheduled for December 23, but no member reached the ZP office that day, therefore, it was rescheduled for December 24.

Rajesh Sapra, district president of BJP, said their candidate Ramesh Chand was supported by three BSP members and an independent member. Six members of BJP had supported BSP’s candidate Agni Vijay Singh for the post of vice-chairman, he added.

Education Minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal Gujjar said adequate funds would be given to the zila parishad for development works. Meanwhile, Ram Kishan, district president of BSP, expelled three party members for supporting BJP’s candidate for the post of chairman. In protest, several BSP supporters also burnt effigies of the members who have been expelled.