Randeep Singh Surjewala slams BJP for ‘neglecting’ BCs

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 8

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP-JJP government in Haryana has resorted to looting resources, and all the sections of the society, especially the Backward Classes (BCs) and other weaker sections, are feeling cheated.

Addressing a public meeting in Gangwa village here today, Surjewala said the Congress will be strengthened when weaker sections of the society would back the party. “When these sections got enraged with the Congress, we went out of power and the BJP was given the opportunity in Haryana. Now, the weaker sections are feeling cheated by the government,” he said.

Surjewala said, “The BJP has ignored the BCs in Haryana. There is not a single minister from the BC-A category in the Haryana Cabinet. This section of the community also deserves access to opportunities and justice for their progress,” he said, adding that the BJP government had cheated them by giving 11 per cent reservation to the BC-A category and 6 per cent to the BC-B category.

“I assure you that the BCs will get 27 per cent reservation if the Congress comes to power in Haryana,” he said.

Surjewala added that the Modi government has abolished the system of clearing backlog, in which vacant posts reserved for the BCs were carried forward. “This system is applicable for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) but not for the BCs,” he said.

The Congress leader promised that separate boards would be set up for the welfare of the BCs under Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam at an annual cost of Rs 1,500 crore. “There will be boards like Mati Kala Board, Lakri Kala Board, Dhatu Kala Board and Kesh Kala Board for providing loans and other benefits to respective communities and ensuring better education facilities to children,” he said.

Surjewala maintained that the Congress has three chief ministers belonging to the BC category. “They represent the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, which are among the best-performing states in the country,” he said.