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Home / Haryana / Randeep Surjewala flays attack on Sikhs in Ambala

Randeep Surjewala flays attack on Sikhs in Ambala

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:52 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Congress general secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the BJP government of suppressing the Sikh community.

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In a statement, he said the lathicharge and use of tear gas against Sikhs in Ambala yesterday would be remembered as a “black day” in the history of the Saini government.

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He said following an incident at Panjokhra Sahib gurdwara, HSGMC president Jagdish Jhinda, SGPC members, and the Sikh community were seeking justice in Ambala through peaceful means. Though a dialogue with the CM had taken place, the police suddenly launched a lathicharge on the congregation and fired tear gas shells.

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The government would have to bear the consequences of its oppressive policies, he said, demanding that the CM apologise for the attack. He said a judicial inquiry should also be conducted.

Related news: Police action in Ambala: Sikh leaders to observe I-Day as ‘black day’

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SGPC chief condemn lathicharge on Sikh protesters in Ambala

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