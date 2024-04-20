Karnal: Randomisation of POs executed, training to be held from April 23

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 19

Keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Karnal Assembly byelection, the district administration has stepped up its preparation. It has executed randomisation of presiding officers (POs) and alternative POs, who play a key role in the election process.

As many as 1,377 POs and an equivalent number of alternative POs with 20 per cent reserve officials have been selected and assigned the duties for the electoral process in the district.

Mahipal Sikri, Director, IT, National Informatic Centre (NIC) and Kamal Tyagi, Joint Director, NIC, executed the randomisation under the supervision of Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer.

“We have executed the first phase of randomisation for the duties of POs and alternative POs for electoral transparency and efficiency. Separate orders for both POs and alternative POs have been issued,” said DC Singh.

The administration has issued a schedule for their training. “The training of these POs and alternative POs will be held at Dr Mangalsen auditorium from April 23 to 27,” said Mahipal.

Everyday training of two batches will be conducted and each batch will have 275 officers. They will be made aware of conducting the election process along with discharging duties with proficiency.

“The randomisation of officers and the subsequent training programme will help us in conducting free, fair, and transparent elections. Every step has been planned to ensure the integrity of the electoral process,” he added.

