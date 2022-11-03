Ranger, friends thrashed by club bouncers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 2

An employee of the Forest Department and his friends, who had come to a club of Sahara Mall on MG road, were allegedly beaten up by bouncers of the club. An employee of the Forest Department filed a complaint to the police and a case has been registered.

Complainant Dev Kumar, a Range Officer of the Forest Department, Nuh district, said he, along with his friends Manjeet, Bhavish, Sonu and Jony, went to a club at Sahara Mall. “My friend Sonu forgot his mobile inside the club and went back to get it. We were talking amongst each other when five bouncers standing outside another club attacked us. They abused and beat us with kicks and punches. When Sonu intervened, he was also thrashed,” he said.

We were taken to the Civil Hospital for first aid. Later, I submitted a written complaint to the MG Road police station, he added. Despite several attempts, Inspector Pawan Malik was unavailable. The chowki in-charge, Sub-Inspector Balram, said a probe was under way and action would be taken as per law. “An FIR has been registered against the unknown bouncers,” said Dr Kavita, ACP East.