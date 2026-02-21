Rania girl excels in HPSC assistant professor exam

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the final selection list for Assistant Professor (college cadre) posts in the Higher Education Department, with Simran Rani of Rania securing the 18th rank. Simran is the daughter of Joni Lal Galgat, a typist at the Tehsil Complex in Rania. Her achievement has brought pride to her family and the town.

She completed her post-graduation in history from the University of Delhi while preparing for the UPSC examinations. Simran credited her success to the constant support of her parents, siblings and teachers. She said her parents ensured equal opportunities for her education and never differentiated between sons and daughters. She also thanked her mother, Vidya Devi, for prioritising her children’s studies.

Simran began her education at a government primary school in Rania and was later selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Odhan, in Class IX. She completed Class XII in the non-medical stream before switching to history for graduation and post-graduation.

Emphasising girls’ education, she said daughters can achieve any milestone if given equal opportunities. She added that she aims to promote skill-based learning and greater use of digital tools to help students prepare for competitive examinations and build confident futures.