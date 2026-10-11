Rania MLA inspects procurement arrangements in Ambala Cantt

INLD leader and Rania MLA Arjun Singh Chautala on Saturday said the state government had failed to ensure smooth paddy procurement and make the necessary arrangements in grain markets.

He visited the grain market in Ambala Cantonment to meet farmers and listen to their grievances. During his visit, he inspected the procurement arrangements and interacted with farmers to understand their issues.

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Chautala said farmers should not have to face trouble while selling their crops in grain markets. It is the responsibility of the government and the administration to ensure that procurement, lifting, payments and other necessary arrangements in the markets are completed on time so that farmers do not face distress.

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The INLD leader said, “Though the BJP government has been in power for 12 years, it is unfortunate that there has been no improvement in the grain market system. Farmers are the backbone of the nation’s economy, and it is through their hard work that the country’s food grain reserves are filled. If farmers still have to grapple with difficulties while selling their produce, it shows that the government has failed to make adequate arrangements. The government must take farmers’ problems seriously and resolve them on a priority basis.”

He said the INLD stood firmly with farmers to protect their interests. The party’s objective was not merely to listen to farmers’ problems but also to convey their concerns to the officials concerned and the government. The party would continue to raise issues concerning the interests of farmers and the general public.