Ranking system for water, sanitation initiatives soon

Chandigarh, August 3
In a significant move towards enhancing the efficiency and impact of water and sanitation initiatives, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said the state government would introduce a comprehensive monthly ranking system for districts based on their implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).
He emphasised the commitment to prioritise sustainable development and create a successful execution model, with the ranking system evaluating the performance of districts in fulfilling the objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).
The best-performing district would be rewarded. He directed the officers to expedite the implementation of all components under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and set clear targets to achieve significant progress within the next three months.
During the review meeting of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Kaushal highlighted that Administrative Secretaries in the districts would conduct detailed reviews of the mission every month.
