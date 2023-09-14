Ransom call to goldsmith

Yamunanagar, September 13
A goldsmith alleged that he got a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh. The caller threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the money. On the complaint of Amit Verma of Saraswati Nagar town in Yamunanagar district, a case was registered against an unidentified person at the Chappar police station, yesterday.
The complainant told the police that he was a goldsmith and had a shop in Saraswati Nagar. He said he was sitting in his shop when he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown foreign number on Monday and demanded Rs 30 lakh.
