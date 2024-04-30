Rao Dan Singh: Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency needs water, industry

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 29

Congress candidate from Bhiwani- Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency Rao Dan Singh has stated that the constituency lags behind in development and requires water and industrial development for overall progress.

“I am aware of the problems and requirements of the area and will strive to ensure its growth,” he said at the inaugural ceremony of his election office at Bhiwani today. Mahendragarh MLA Rao Dan Singh has been fielded by the Congress from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency in place of late Chief Minister Bansi Lal’s granddaughter and former MP Shruti Choudhry who has been contesting from the constituency since 2009.

Questioned about the remark of Shruti’s mother and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry that they would support Dan Singh as much as he had supported them, the Congress candidate stated this should be taken in a positive spirit.

“Kiran Choudhry is a member of the Congress family. I have talked to her and she has assured me of help. Her remark of supporting me as much as I supported them should also be taken in a positive way,” he maintained.

However, as per political observers, placating firebrand leader Kiran Choudhry and getting her whole-hearted support is going to be a tough challenge for the Congress candidate, who owes allegiance to the camp of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Choudhry, whose disaffinity towards Hooda is an open secret, has made veiled remarks about Rao Dan Singh after his candidature was announced from the constituency by the Congress leadership.

On the other hand, late Chief Minister Bansi Lal’s grandson and cricket administrator Anirudh Chaudhry said the supporters of the late leader would support the Congress candidate.

