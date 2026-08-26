Rao Inderjit blames Cong for Gurugram waterlogging, seeks CM’s intervention

Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday blamed construction carried out during the Congress regime for the city’s chronic monsoon waterlogging, saying encroachment of its natural drainage network had left the city vulnerable to flooding. Hours later, he travelled to Chandigarh to meet Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and sought accountability from officials besides demanding concrete remedial measures.

Advertisement

Singh said the problem stemmed from unplanned construction over the city’s natural drainage network. He said old nullahs that once carried rainwater from the Aravallis towards the Yamuna had been built over during the Congress years. Desilting, he said, amounted to “band-aid” measures as blocking water at one point merely resulted in flooding at another.

Advertisement

Congress hit back, with senior leader Captain Ajay Singh Yadav questioning Singh’s criticism of the previous regime. Yadav said the crisis had “primarily started around 2016” and called it ironic that Singh was blaming the Congress despite him being sitting MP from Gurugram at the time.

Advertisement

“Gurugram was his own constituency then. He was very much a party to whatever decisions and development took place,” Yadav said. He added that the BJP had now been in power at the Centre and in Haryana for over a decade, which he said was sufficient time to find a lasting solution to the problem.

At the Chief Minister’s residence, Singh said officials responsible for lapses would be questioned and the problem would continue until “concrete decisions” were taken. He pressed for metro-style underground channels along the routes of old drains to allow water to escape at chronically blocked points. He also sought a technically sound roadmap prepared with the help of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, again cautioning against relying on “band-aid” solutions.

Advertisement

Responding to the charge of political inconsistency, Singh said his position had not changed with either the government in power or the party he belonged to.

“I was vocal against the builder lobby encroaching drains even during the previous regime, and I stand by the same today. It is encroachment of the natural watercourse by builders that is putting the city in this mess,” he said.

Gurugram has faced recurring waterlogging during every monsoon, with the National Highway-8 and Sheetla Mata Road among the perennial trouble spots. Unauthorised stilt-plus-four construction has also repeatedly been cited by civic officials as a factor affecting drainage, despite hundreds of crores being spent on drainage infrastructure.

The proposed underground drainage channels remain at the planning and funding stage. Meanwhile, the political blame game over Gurugram’s recurring waterlogging and accountability for the crisis shows no sign of ending.