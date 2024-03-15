Rao Inderjit Singh: JJP junked BJP’s seat-sharing offer

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 14

The Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh said the JJP rejected BJP’s offer for contesting one seat in the Lok Sabha polls, which led to the collapse of the alliance in Haryana.

Interacting with the media persons in Hisar today, the five-time MP Inderjit Singh said the BJP is capable of winning all Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on its own, so there was no need of any coalition. He said that he was happy that the BJP had given him the Gurugram Lok Sabha ticket for the third time in a row.

Denying the reports that he was keen to launch his daughter Aarti Rao as a BJP candidate from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, Singh said he wanted Aarti to make her electoral debut as a BJP candidate in the Assembly elections in Haryana. “Let the party take a decision in this regard,” he said. When asked about his chief ministerial aspirations, he said his supporters have been nursing these aspirations. “I have been a three-time MLA in Haryana from the Congress and later shifted to national politics in 1998, when I represented the Mahendergarh Lok Sabha segment,” he said. Singh said he has also decided to activate the Insaf Manch, a social organisation launched by him in 2013 after he left Congress.

