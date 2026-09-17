Rao Inderjit leader of all communities, says Arti Rao

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Wednesday launched several development projects and addressed public meetings in villages across Rewari district. Addressing a gathering at Maheshwari village, Rao said her father and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh was a leader of all 36 communities.

“Rao Inderjit fought a long battle for the establishment of AIIMS in Rewari district. It was not for any particular community, but for the entire region. He raises the voice of all 36 communities and the entire south Haryana,” she said. Taking a dig at his detractors, she said, “Certain people want to make headlines by taking his name instead of mentioning their own contributions.”

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