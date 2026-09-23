Rao Inderjit to step beyond Ahirwal for Shaheedi Diwas

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will unveil a statue of 1857 freedom struggle hero Rao Tula Ram in Hansi on Delhi Road tomorrow to mark Shaheedi Diwas, observed in Haryana to commemorate the revolutionary’s contribution to the first freedom struggle against the British.

Rao Tula Ram died in Kabul on September 23, 1863. The event is being organised by the Yadav Sabha, Hansi. Singh will be the chief guest, while his daughter and state Health Minister Arti Rao and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh BJP MP Dharambir Singh will attend as guests of honour. Hansi BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana will preside over the function.

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The visit assumes significance as it will be the first time Rao Inderjit Singh, who has considerable influence in the Ahirwal region comprising Rewari, Mahendragarh and Gurugram districts, will attend a Shaheedi Diwas function outside the region. Political observers see the event as an opportunity for Singh to expand his outreach beyond his traditional base in Ahirwal.