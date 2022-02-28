Rao Inderjit’s daughter Aarti Rao to contest poll

Mahendragarh: Union Minister Rao Inderjit’s daughter Aarti Rao, who has been learning tricks of politics from her father, formally announced to begin her political innings by addressing a workers’ meeting at Nayan village here. She also announced to contest next elections, but kept the name of the constituency secret. It is for the first time when Aarti addressed such a meet without the presence of her father. The development has left political analysts guessing the impact of this development on Ahirwal politics. “The absence of Rao in the meeting is clear indication that he wants his daughter to be prepared for the next political battle,” an analyst reacted.

Elections to test BJP, JJP ties

Ambala: Already strained relationship between leaders of the BJP and the JJP will be further tested during the upcoming local body polls. Leaders of both the parties, especially at the grassroots level, are eyeing top posts in poll-bound municipal committees and councils. They have started holding workers’ as well closed-door meetings to discuss poll strategies. While the BJP has already started sending its senior leaders to meet workers, assess the situation and start a campaign, leaders of the JJP will be marking their presence soon in the field.

Covid could dampen mela spirit

Faridabad: The announcement to hold this year’s Surajkund International Craft Mela between March 19 and April 4 is not only a signal of the state government’s move to open all activities that had come to a standstill due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, but also points to a kind of obsession of the authorities concerned to organise an event despite the virus threat. “Holding mela at delayed timings is quite surprising as there is hardly any pressing need for such an event,” claim sources in the local administration. “The proposed mela timings not only clashes with the annual school examinations, but also with the tight schedule of the majority of government and private offices, which are busy in clearing pending works and closing budget at the end of the financial year,” the sources added. “Start of the harvesting period, rising day temperatures and the persistent Covid- 19 threat could prove a damper for the event, which will require a handsome budget,” said an official of the district administration.

DC’s instructions taken lightly

Yamunanagar: The people of twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are continuously demanding repair of damaged roads. Even Deputy Commissioner (DC) Parth Gupta has also written twice to the authorities of the Municipal Corporation, Public Works and other departments concerned in the past one month in this connection. So far, there has not been much improvement in the bad condition of roads. Now, local residents have started saying that it seems that the MC authorities, the PWD and other departments concerned have started taking even DC’s instructions too lightly.

