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Home / Haryana / Rao Narbir gets 3rd grievance committee posting in a week

Rao Narbir gets 3rd grievance committee posting in a week

Rapid changes underline undercurrents within party leadership

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:53 AM May 21, 2026 IST
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In a development that reflects the shifting political equations within Haryana’s ruling establishment, Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh has been given his third District Public Relations and Grievances Committee assignment within a week.

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According to a notification issued by the Haryana Government’s Grievances Department on May 19, Rao Narbir Singh will now preside over the monthly meetings of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee in Palwal. He replaces School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, who has been assigned Hansi — the district earlier allotted to Rao Narbir.

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The series of reassignments began earlier this week when Rao Narbir was appointed chairperson of the grievance committee in Rewari, a politically sensitive district in the Ahirwal region and considered a stronghold of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

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However, the move reportedly triggered fresh tensions in the long-running political rivalry between the two senior Ahir leaders. Within 48 hours, Rao Narbir was removed from the Rewari assignment, a development widely viewed in political circles as a reflection of Rao Inderjit Singh’s continuing influence in the region following the BJP’s strong performance in recent civic elections.

After being shifted out of Rewari, Rao Narbir was reassigned to Hansi in Hisar district through an order issued on May 16. Sources, however, said the veteran BJP leader was uncomfortable with the posting and conveyed his reservations to the party leadership.

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Rao Narbir reportedly argued that he lacked adequate political and administrative connect with the region and that “a lack of deep-rooted local knowledge would hinder his ability to effectively resolve complex regional civic grievances”.

The party leadership appears to have accepted the concern. In the latest notification signed by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the government stated: “The Governor of Haryana is pleased to order that Rao Narbir Singh, Industries Minister, will preside over the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations & Grievances Committee of Palwal district in place of Hansi district.”

By shifting Rao Narbir to Palwal, the government has positioned him once again in the NCR belt, closer to his political base, while also attempting to maintain equilibrium within the state Cabinet amid continuing internal power tussles.

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