Rao Narender takes over as state Congress chief

Former state minister Rao Narender Singh today formally took over as Pradesh Congress Committee president in the presence of Congress MPs, MLAs, and former MLAs.

Advertisement

Besides, state incharge BK Hariprasad, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Union minister Birender Singh, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, and Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda were present.

Advertisement

Former state minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav skipped the function. On September 29, he had posted on X that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wanted to appoint someone with a clean image as state president. Still, the decision to appoint Rao Narender was the opposite, he had added.

Advertisement

He had indirectly referred to the 'Cash for CLU scam', in which the new president is facing an FIR. Sirsa MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja was also not present, as she is currently abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Birender Singh urged the new president to establish a grassroots-level organisation as soon as possible, particularly at the block level.

Advertisement

“If the Congress remains united, Hooda could become CM in seven months, not four years. If the Congress sends a message to people on the ground to get united, the BJP will leave Haryana,” he claimed.

Speaking to Hariprasad, he said, “You have made Rao Narender the PCC president and Hooda the CLP leader; now, set up the organisation at the grassroots. You have 37 MLAs, you could make it in two hours.” But he cautioned him, saying that it should not happen that favourites were chosen. He added that if any experienced leader like him had been made the president, many would have stood against him.

“Discipline should also be implemented on those who talk about disciplining others. The senior leader should not be exempted. It should not happen that junior leaders would be punished. If this happened, I would oppose,” said Birender Singh to Rao Narender.

Bhupinder Hooda attributed the loss in the state Assembly polls to the absence of organisation at the ground level, besides connivance of the Election Commission with the BJP.

Rao Narender, meanwhile, extolled the 10-year Hooda rule. “The state used to be No. 1 in all fields, whether giving plots to poor people, sports, medical education, or the power sector…People are now upset with the BJP. The Congress waived power bills of Rs 1,600 crore and Rs 2,200 crore of debt. The BJP has only benefited the rich,” he alleged.