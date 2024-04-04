Rape accused arrested again after presenting fake surety to get bail

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 3

The Gurugram police arrested an accused in a rape case for obtaining bail by presenting a Ballabhgarh resident as fake surety before the court in collusion with his lawyer.

The accused, Suman Kumar Singh (34), is a native of Madhubani in Bihar. He was arrested in 2019 in a rape case and sent to judicial custody.

In order to get bail in the rape case, Suman, in collusion with his lawyer Ajit Sheoran, prepared Akshay Dagar, a resident of Ballabhgarh, as fake surety. Dagar had taken Rs 30,000 for the fake surety. After getting bail on January 9, the accused did not appear at the next hearing and the court had declared him a proclaimed offender.

During investigation, the police found that the accused obtained bail on the fake surety and an FIR was registered against the accused, his lawyer and fake surety on February 26. The police arrested the main accused Suman Kumar Singh yesterday. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody.

