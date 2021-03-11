Rape accused jumps off Faridabad court building, dies

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 30

A 21-year-old youth booked for abduction and rape of a minor girl allegedly died by suicide here this afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Suraj originally hailing from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had come to attend a court hearing in the rape case today. The incident occurred around 12.30 pm, when the court proceedings were on. As Suraj came out of the courtroom on some pretext, he jumped off the sixth floor. Though he was rushed to the Civil Hospital, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased who was employed with a private company here was booked by the police on June 15, 2021, on the charges of abducting and raping a minor girl. Though he was released on bail in last August, he was undergoing trial in the court.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased claimed he had married the girl, the latter’s family said she was a minor. As the verification of the girl’s age was still under process, the authorities were asked to send her to the Nari Niketan till further orders.

The police have handed over the body of the deceased to the kin after the autopsy.

In another case, the police have arrested Jitender (44) of UP’s Shahjahanpur on the charges of raping a six-year-old girl. The accused, who works in a private firm, was booked on April 28 after he allegedly raped the victim residing in neighbourhood. Jitender was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.