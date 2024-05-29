Rape accused nabbed after eight years

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 28

The Nuh police have arrested a person, who was carrying a reward of Rs 4,000 and was allegedly absconding in a rape and kidnapping case in Rajasthan for eight years.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Aamir, a resident of Parehi in Deeg district of Rajasthan.

Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said Aamir was wanted in a case of rape and kidnapping registered at the Pahari police station in Deeg in 2016. The Rajasthan Police had announced a reward of Rs 4,000 on him.

The team of anti-vehicle theft staff, Rojka Meo, finally arrested the accused in Nuh on Monday. The Nuh police also informed the Rajasthan police about the arrest.