Rape convict Dera chief Ram Rahim gets another parole; this time for 40 days

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has once again stepped out of Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, this time on a 40-day parole. He left the jail early on Tuesday morning around 6 am under tight police security and reached his Sirsa Dera at 9 am in a convoy of seven SUVs.

This is the 14th time Ram Rahim has been released from jail, either on parole or furlough, since his conviction.

Notably, this will be the first time in eight years that he will celebrate his birthday—on August 15—at the Sirsa Dera. In previous years, even while on temporary release, he marked the occasion at his Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh.

Before his imprisonment in August 2017 for raping two disciples, Ram Rahim had celebrated his birthday with grandeur at the Sirsa Dera. The festivities typically spanned from August 7 to August 15 and included performances by popular Punjabi singers like Kanwar Grewal and the Nooran Sisters.

This year marks his 58th birthday, but celebrations are expected to be limited. Authorities have not granted permission for large gatherings at the Sirsa Dera. However, sources say Ram Rahim may still address his followers virtually.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two sadhvis (female disciples) and has also been convicted in multiple murder cases.

He was last released on a 21-day furlough in April 2025, during which he stayed at the Sirsa Dera and took part in Dera Foundation Day celebrations. He also met with several followers during that time.

The current 40-day parole is reportedly the remaining portion of this year’s total parole quota.

Security has been tightened around the Dera premises, and authorities are keeping a close watch to prevent any law and order issues.