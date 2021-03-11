Rape survivor's family allotted house in Rewari

Tribune News Service

Rewari, May 29

The district administrative authorities have allotted another house to the family of the gang-rape survivor at HUDA Colony, Sector-4 in Rewari.

The family was had been staging indefinite dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office here for 10 days. Earlier, the authorities had offered the family a government house in the city, but the latter refused to take it, citing the poor condition of the building. Now, the family is objecting to the time period allotted to them in the house.

As per the orders issued by the DC, the house has been allotted to the family for only a year, but they are demanding it for at least five years. The Haryana State Women Commission had asked the DC to provide an accommodation to the family in March, keeping in view that the latter felt insecure as the culprits belonged to the same village.