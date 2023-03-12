Rape victim, her parents caught extorting Rs 4 lakh from accused

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 11

A rape victim and her parents have been caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4 lakh from the family of the accused on the pretext of withdrawing the case.

They had already given Rs 13.5 lakh to the girl and her parents, said the police.

The victim girl is in the final year of her graduation, while the rape accused is a lecturer in a college.

SI Jitender Singh, in-charge, Sector 4 police post, said they had registered a rape case against a college lecturer on March 7 on the complaint of a girl student.

In her complaint, she alleged that when she was returning to her home from college, the accused gave her a lift and offered a soft drink laced with sedative, after which she fell unconscious. The accused then took her to a place and raped her, she alleged.

The police started a probe into the case. In the meantime, the wife of the rape accused approached the police on March 10, alleging that the family of the girl had been blackmailing them and demanding Rs 30 lakh to withdraw the rape complaint, the SI said.

She alleged that the deal was struck at Rs 18 lakh and they had already given Rs 13.5 lakh, while the remaining amount of Rs 4.5 lakh was to be paid at the earliest.

On her complaint, the police laid a trap and caught trio red-handed. A case under Sections 384, 389, and 120B of the IPC has been registered. The police have also recovered Rs 72,000 from them.

The trio was today produced in a court, which sent the girl and her mother to judicial custody and her father to a two-day police remand, the SI said.