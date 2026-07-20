DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Rare international operation: Punjab, Haryana Police arrest 2 gangsters in Angola

Rare international operation: Punjab, Haryana Police arrest 2 gangsters in Angola

Punjab Police sources identify arrested persons as Varinder alias Joban Saidoke (also known as Virender alias Joban Sadhok) and Manjot

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:16 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a rare international operation, Punjab and Haryana Police, in coordination with central intelligence agencies, have arrested two wanted gangsters from the African nation of Angola.

Advertisement

Punjab Police sources identified the arrested persons as Varinder alias Joban Saidoke (also known as Virender alias Joban Sadhok) and Manjot. Varinder, a key criminal operative from Punjab, was wanted in connection with four sensational murder cases, while Manjot was facing multiple criminal cases in Haryana.

Advertisement

Varinder Singh (left) and Manjot.

Varinder Singh (left) and Manjot.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the duo was apprehended around July 18 following intensive intelligence gathering and cross-border coordination. Indian authorities have initiated the extradition process to bring them back to face legal proceedings.

This operation is part of a broader global crackdown on wanted criminals linked to organised crime networks operating in Punjab and Haryana.

Advertisement

Officials described the arrests as a “major breakthrough” that demonstrates the growing reach of Indian agencies in pursuing fugitives with the support of international partners.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts