Rare international operation: Punjab, Haryana Police arrest 2 gangsters in Angola

In a rare international operation, Punjab and Haryana Police, in coordination with central intelligence agencies, have arrested two wanted gangsters from the African nation of Angola.

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Punjab Police sources identified the arrested persons as Varinder alias Joban Saidoke (also known as Virender alias Joban Sadhok) and Manjot. Varinder, a key criminal operative from Punjab, was wanted in connection with four sensational murder cases, while Manjot was facing multiple criminal cases in Haryana.

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According to police sources, the duo was apprehended around July 18 following intensive intelligence gathering and cross-border coordination. Indian authorities have initiated the extradition process to bring them back to face legal proceedings.

This operation is part of a broader global crackdown on wanted criminals linked to organised crime networks operating in Punjab and Haryana.

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Officials described the arrests as a “major breakthrough” that demonstrates the growing reach of Indian agencies in pursuing fugitives with the support of international partners.