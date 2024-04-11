Rateria is Hisar seat incharge

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 10

Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini has appointed Amarpal Rana and Dharamvir Rateria as incharge and co-convener of Hisar Lok Sabha, respectively, in the state party organisation.

As per a press note issued here today, Lt Gen (retd) DP Vats has been appointed co-incharge of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha and Ved Fula as co-convener of Sirsa Lok Sabha. Madan Chauhan, who is looking after Yamunanagar, will also handle the additional work of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha as well, the statement added.

#BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha #Nayab Singh Saini #Rohtak