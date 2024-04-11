Rateria is Hisar seat incharge

Rohtak, April 10
Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini has appointed Amarpal Rana and Dharamvir Rateria as incharge and co-convener of Hisar Lok Sabha, respectively, in the state party organisation.
As per a press note issued here today, Lt Gen (retd) DP Vats has been appointed co-incharge of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha and Ved Fula as co-convener of Sirsa Lok Sabha. Madan Chauhan, who is looking after Yamunanagar, will also handle the additional work of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha as well, the statement added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...