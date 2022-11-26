Ration cards to be linked with PPP: Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 25

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that the ration cards in Haryana would soon be linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and the eligible people wouldn’t have to run to get their yellow ration cards prepared.

He was here to address JJP workers and invite them to the party’s foundation day rally in Bhiwani on December 9.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy CM said, “Efforts are being made that from the next month, the ration cards will be linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra and then there will be no requirement for the ration cards. People wouldn’t have to run to get their yellow ration cards prepared to get various benefits. The eligible families having annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh will get all benefits related to the yellow ration cards through their PPPs.”

He asked the party workers to make the Jan Samman rally a success.

Talking to the media, he said, “The only motive to reach Ambala today was to invite people for the rally. The JJP workers will go door-to-door to invite the public.”

Targeting the Congress and AAP, he said, “The Congress is on the verge of a collapse. We have seen Congress leaders fighting with each other. The voters of Haryana have shown the strength of the BJP-JJP alliance to the Aam

Aadmi Party in the Adampur election.”