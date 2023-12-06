Ration depot holder booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 5

The police have registered a case against a ration depot holder in Jagadhri after a team of the District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department allegedly found shortage of ration stock in the depot.

On the complaint of Vibhu Goyal, Inspector, District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Jagadhri, a case has been registered against a depot holder.

