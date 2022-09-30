Ration depot raided, FIR registered for irregularities

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 29

The CM flying squad raided a ration depot operating in the Surat Nagar Phase II area here. The depot holders used to take ration money from the people, put a mark on their cards, but did not give them ration. An FIR has been registered.

DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM Flying Squad had received information that depot holder Sanju Paswan was not giving due ration to the people. On the basis of information, when the team reached the spot, a large number of people were standing at the depot. They alleged that ration was not being given to them even after paying the money.

“At the same time, when the depot holder was questioned in this regard, no satisfactory answer was given. People told us that foodgrains were not given by the depot holder for the past several months. On scrutiny, the stock of wheat was also found to be less. The electronic machine was also not found to be correct as the machine was showing more weight than the actual weight. The receipt issued by the Legal Metrology Department was not found with the depot holder. The cash of Rs 5,888 was recovered from the spot, which was taken from the people by getting thumb impressions on the POS machine”, said DSP Yadav.

Following the irregularities found at the depot, a complaint was filed by the Food Supply Inspector at the Rajendra park police station against the depot holder. “It is being investigated. Action will be taken as per the law”, added DSP Yadav.