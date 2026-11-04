Ratnavali celebrates Haryana’s linguistic & folk heritage through media chaupal

The Department of Hindi, Kurukshetra University, is organising a special Haryanvi Media Chaupal as part of the ongoing Ratnavali Festival, providing a vibrant platform to showcase the richness and diversity of Haryana’s linguistic and folk heritage.

On the third day of Ratnavali 2026, the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Sudesh Chhikara, while interacting at the Media Chaupal, emphasised the importance of preserving cultural roots and traditional values amid changing lifestyles.

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She said that the Haryanvi dialect is not merely a medium of communication but an integral part of the region’s cultural identity and social heritage. She urged people to take pride in speaking their mother tongue and promote its use at home, within families and at social gatherings so that the younger generation remains connected with its language, folk traditions and cultural values.

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Chairperson of the Department of Hindi, Maha Singh Poonia, said that the Chaupal brings alive the traditional flavour of rural Haryana through Haryanvi folklore, folk songs, idiomatic expressions and the distinctive charm of the regional dialect.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Jimmy Sharma, said that a key feature of the initiative is interaction with guests, who are invited to share their thoughts and experiences through podcast conversations in Haryanvi. These conversations explore the significance of the mother tongue, the changing dimensions of the Haryanvi language, its literary and cultural richness, and the need to pass it on to younger generations.

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Blending traditional forms of expression with contemporary media platforms, the Haryanvi Media Chaupal seeks to make the regional language more engaging and accessible, particularly for young people, he said.