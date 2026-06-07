The body of a woman who died while delivering a child at the Civil Hospital was reportedly damaged by rats in the mortuary of the hospital in Hisar town. The family members spotted marks on her body and staged a protest on Sunday morning.

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The incident came to light when the deceased's family arrived at the hospital for the postmortem examination and found rats moving around near the deep freezer inside the mortuary. They alleged that when the body of 25-year-old Komal was taken out of the mortuary, a large cut mark was found on her forehead and skin in the area appeared to have been eaten. With rodents roaming around in the room, it was evident that rats had gnawed on the deceased's body parts as she had no injury marks prior to death.

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According to her family members, Komal was admitted to a government hospital in Hansi for her delivery and underwent a C-section there on Saturday. "Due to complications caused by excessive bleeding, the doctors at Hansi Civil Hospital referred her to the Civil Hospital in Hisar. However, her condition deteriorated while travelling from Hansi to Hisar and she breathed her last on the way," said Komal's brother. At the Civil Hospital in Hisar, the doctors declared her dead on arrival and put the body in the mortuary for the postmortem examination on Sunday.

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Chief Medical Officer Dr Sapna Gahlaut said she had marked an inquiry into the incident.