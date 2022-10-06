Ravana's burning effigy falls, narrow escape for spectators in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 5

Many persons had a narrow escape when a burning effigy of Ravana fell down at the Dasehra Ground in Model Town in Yamunanagar during the Dasehra on Wednesday evening.

Kamaldeep Singh, SHO, City police station told mediapersons that no person sustained injuries in the accident.

According to information, when the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad were set on fire in the evening, people went near the effigies to lift the burnt wood as a good omen.

In the meantime, the burning effigy of Ravana fell, but the people were able to escape.

People believe that if the burnt wood of Ravana’s effigy (considered as bones) is kept in the house, then there is no theft in that particular house. When the incident took place, several hundred people from Yamunanagar and Jagadhri were present there.

Naresh Dhingra, president of Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Model Town, Yamunanagar, and organiser of the programme, said the Ravana Dahan programme went off peacefully and no person sustained injuries in the incident.

A man went to pull a “balli” (wooden stick) of Ravana’s effigy, but he had a narrow escape.

