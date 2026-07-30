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Home / Haryana / Ravidas showed society path of harmony: Haryana Social Justice Minister

Ravidas showed society path of harmony: Haryana Social Justice Minister

Announces state-wide celebration for Guru Ravidas's 650th birth anniversary

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Haryana Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Krishan Bedi addresses a press conference in Yamunanagar.
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Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare and Antyodaya (SEWA) Minister Krishan Bedi on Wednesday said the state government had decided to celebrate the 650th birth anniversary of Shiromani Guru Ravidas across the state in a gran way with a ‘Social Harmony Kalash Yatra’. Addressing a press conference at Yamunanagar, Bedi said Guru Ravidas showed society the path of equality, social harmony and freedom from discrimination.

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Bedi said, “As part of the state-wide initiative, sacred soil from Guru Ravidas’s birthplace at Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi (Kashi) would be brought to the state and ceremonially installed in temples across villages and cities to spread the message of social harmony and brotherhood.”

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“The sacred Kalash will be installed with due religious sanctity at Shri Sheetla Mata Temple, Gurugram. Thereafter, the sacred soil will be distributed across all 27 organisational district units of the state. It will also be carried to towns and villages through the Social Harmony Kalash Yatra, where it will be ceremonially installed in temples so that the message of social harmony reaches every household,” the minister added.

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Bedi added that the primary objective of the ‘Social Harmony Kalash Yatra’ was to connect the youth and future generations with the teachings and principles propounded by Ravidas. Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, Chairman of Haryana State Commission for Safai Karamcharis Ishwar Singh Palaka, BJP district media incharge Kapil Manish Garg, Jangsher Singh, Jagdish Mehrampur and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

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