Re-employment not beyond 2 yrs

Chandigarh, January 19
The Haryana Government has decided that in the future any case of re-employment of a government employee in service beyond two years will not be considered, stated a circular issued by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.
According to Rule-143 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016 and State Government Instructions, the re-employment can only be given in exceptional circumstances after 58 years for a period of maximum two years to a government employee beyond the age of superannuation. Many departments are sending proposals of re-employment beyond two years to Human Resources Department. The government has decided that in the future no case of re-employment in service beyond two years be considered. If there is a requirement of service of any retired employee beyond two years, only contractual engagement may be considered as per policy/guidelines, with the prior approval of the Human Resources Department, added Kaushal.
