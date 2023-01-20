 Re-employment not beyond 2 yrs : The Tribune India

Re-employment not beyond 2 yrs



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

The Haryana Government has decided that in the future any case of re-employment of a government employee in service beyond two years will not be considered, stated a circular issued by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

According to Rule-143 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016 and State Government Instructions, the re-employment can only be given in exceptional circumstances after 58 years for a period of maximum two years to a government employee beyond the age of superannuation. Many departments are sending proposals of re-employment beyond two years to Human Resources Department. The government has decided that in the future no case of re-employment in service beyond two years be considered. If there is a requirement of service of any retired employee beyond two years, only contractual engagement may be considered as per policy/guidelines, with the prior approval of the Human Resources Department, added Kaushal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

9 injured in twin blasts amid heightened security in Jammu

2
Nation

Scoot acted promptly regarding passengers missing Amritsar-Singapore flight on January 18: DGCA

3
Trending

It’s raining memes as Rohit Sharma forgets his decision on winning toss during 2nd ODI against New Zealand

4
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim released from Rohtak jail on 40-day parole

5
Punjab

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, officials check trucks at Rajpura for GST evasion

6
Punjab

Police inspector posted in Punjab’s Tarn Taran arrested on bribery charge

7
Nation

Government blocks YouTube videos, tweets sharing BBC documentary on PM Modi

8
Punjab

Ahead of expected release of Navjot Sidhu from Patiala jail, wife Navjot Kaur meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi

9
Sports

India crush New Zealand by 8 wickets, take unassailable 2-0 lead

10
Nation

TV actor-producer arrested from Mumbai for harassing actor on social media

Don't Miss

View All
Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

108 women to hold command posts
Nation

A first for Indian Army: 108 women to hold command posts

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Top News

Twin blasts rock Jammu days ahead of Rahul’s yatra; 9 injured

Twin blasts rock Jammu days ahead of Rahul's yatra; 9 injured

Police suspect IEDs planted on vehicles parked at car repair...

Access to BBC documentary on YouTube channels blocked

Access to BBC documentary on YouTube channels blocked

Lopsided: 302 citizens slam film in open letter

Lopsided: 302 citizens slam film in open letter

Women wrestlers were called home, claims Punia

Women wrestlers were called home, claims Punia

Snow cover in Himachal Pradesh shrinks by 18.5%

Snow cover in Himachal Pradesh shrinks by 18.5%


Cities

View All

Construction works on NH-1 lead to traffic jams, commuters suffer

Construction works on NH-1 lead to traffic jams, commuters suffer

Emergency services would be strengthened: Health Minister

Ahead of R-Day, police conduct search ops

Sufism only medium to express my feelings, says ex-IAS officer

Local Bodies Minister reviews beautification project works

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Soon, get monthly water bills, pay on doorstep

Soon, get monthly water bills, pay on doorstep

Woman killed in Dera Bassi flyover mishap

Rain likely from Jan 24 to 26

Officials of CTU to face action for tax blunder

‘Allowing stilt plus 4 storeys smacks of corruption’

L-G Saxena making false allegations against Education Dept, says Manish Sisodia

L-G VK Saxena making false allegations against Education Department, says Manish Sisodia

AAP protests in New Delhi over eviction notices

Panel chalks out Yamuna action plan

Labourer dies in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Jalandhar traders bang utensils in protest against Punjab govt

Jalandhar traders bang utensils in protest against Punjab govt

Latifpura families' claim a farce, says Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

MGNREGA workers up in arms in Nakodar

Lalita Saklani assumes charge as Kapurthala District Planning Board chairperson

Jalandhar Civic body inks pact with World Resources Institute

F&CC gives nod to Smart City Mission, NCAP, other projects in Ludhiana

F&CC gives nod to Smart City Mission, NCAP, other projects in Ludhiana

School education standard in dire straits in Ludhiana district, says annual report

Ahead of Republic Day, ADGP leads checking drive under Operation Eagle-2

5 held in Malerkotla

6 held with 2-kg Malana cream

10 held during special drive

10 held during special drive

Rajindra docs perform rare surgery

Military Literature Festival to be held at dist, varsity level: Mann