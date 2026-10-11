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Home / Haryana / 'Reach Delhi on October 12' — Hooda’s appeal to all

'Reach Delhi on October 12' — Hooda’s appeal to all

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. ANI file
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Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Saturday that several Haryana Congress leaders across NCR-Delhi had been detained and were being stopped from proceeding to Delhi.

Holding a press conference in Chandigarh, he said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must resign. “Until he steps down, the INDIA alliance’s agitation against the theft of votes will intensify. We appeal to everyone to reach Delhi on October 12, as this is a battle to save our votes and democracy,” he said.

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Taking up farmers’ issues, he said, “While arrivals have reached 12 lakh metric tonnes, the government has procured only 30 per cent so far. Furthermore, of the paddy that has been procured, only 17 per cent has been lifted. There is no space left in mandis to store the new harvest.”

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“The BJP Government does not want to procure paddy, which is why farmers are kept entangled in bureaucratic hurdles — first the portal, then verification, followed by gate passes, capping, and limits. A discrepancy regarding 4.5 lakh acres has been found in the paddy verification alone,” he claimed. — TNS

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