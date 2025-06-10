Readers say

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Advertisement

Garbage poses health hazard

Advertisement

Once a prestigious business centre, now this so-called Grain Market here is full of garbage. Municipal Council sanitation staff, instead of lifting garbage, dumps waste here after collecting it from the surrounding areas. A lot of iron and timber merchants run their businesses from here. Many families also reside here. The garbage and stink emanating from it pose a serious health hazard. Dust storms scatter garbage all around and in shops and nearby houses. Municipal Council staff should regularly lift garbage so that shopkeepers and their customers are not inconvenienced by unhygienic conditions.

Advertisement

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

No check on defacement of walls

Despite repeated warnings, a large number of posters and banners can be spotted at various locations in the area under the Kurukshetra Municipal Corporation limits. Such posters near Pipli Chowk present a poor picture of Kurukshetra City as everybody passes through it. The Municipal Corporation should impose hefty fines on the people who paste such posters on walls everywhere in the city.

Naresh Kumar, Kurukshetra