Readers say

Advertisement
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:13 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Garbage poses health hazard

Once a prestigious business centre, now this so-called Grain Market here is full of garbage. Municipal Council sanitation staff, instead of lifting garbage, dumps waste here after collecting it from the surrounding areas. A lot of iron and timber merchants run their businesses from here. Many families also reside here. The garbage and stink emanating from it pose a serious health hazard. Dust storms scatter garbage all around and in shops and nearby houses. Municipal Council staff should regularly lift garbage so that shopkeepers and their customers are not inconvenienced by unhygienic conditions.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

No check on defacement of walls

Despite repeated warnings, a large number of posters and banners can be spotted at various locations in the area under the Kurukshetra Municipal Corporation limits. Such posters near Pipli Chowk present a poor picture of Kurukshetra City as everybody passes through it. The Municipal Corporation should impose hefty fines on the people who paste such posters on walls everywhere in the city.

Naresh Kumar, Kurukshetra

