Readers say

Garbage poses health hazard
Once a prestigious business centre, now this so-called Grain Market here is full of garbage. Municipal Council sanitation staff, instead of lifting garbage, dumps waste here after collecting it from the surrounding areas. A lot of iron and timber merchants run their businesses from here. Many families also reside here. The garbage and stink emanating from it pose a serious health hazard. Dust storms scatter garbage all around and in shops and nearby houses. Municipal Council staff should regularly lift garbage so that shopkeepers and their customers are not inconvenienced by unhygienic conditions.
Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
No check on defacement of walls
Despite repeated warnings, a large number of posters and banners can be spotted at various locations in the area under the Kurukshetra Municipal Corporation limits. Such posters near Pipli Chowk present a poor picture of Kurukshetra City as everybody passes through it. The Municipal Corporation should impose hefty fines on the people who paste such posters on walls everywhere in the city.
Naresh Kumar, Kurukshetra
