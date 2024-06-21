Real estate regulator to form team to recover Rs 750 cr dues

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, June 20
To accelerate the pace of recovery process, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) will get a special recovery team by July this year.
Rs 150 cr dues cleared last year
- More than 3,000 recovery certificates have been pending execution in the last six years since the HRERA came into existence.
- Once executed, the state exchequer is likely to get Rs 750 crore as recovery.
- Rs 150 crore of the total Rs 900 crore were recovered by the HRERA, along with the district administration, during last year
Powers returned
The recovery powers, which were transferred from the regulator’s adjudicating officer to the DC, have been returned to the HRERA. With the Revenue Department, we recovered Rs 150 crore. We will soon recover the remaining dues with a dedicated team. — Arun Kumar, HRERA chairman
The team, which will comprise domain experts, is being set up after Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad empowered the adjudicating officer of the HRERA to execute pending recovery warrants and certificates issued by the regulator.
In the last six years since the HRERA came into existence, more than 3,000 recovery certificates have been pending execution. The recovery certificates refer to the amount that is to be recovered from developers against delayed possession charges.
Once executed, the state exchequer is likely to get
Rs 750 crore as recovery. The total dues stood at
Rs 900 crore last year before the HRERA, along with the district administration, recovered Rs 150 crore from developers as delayed possession charges and refunds to homebuyers.
The sum of Rs 150 crore was recovered by the Revenue Department, but now after the new notification, the HRERA adjudicating officer will execute the pending recovery certificates.
“The recovery powers were transferred from the regulator’s adjudicating officer to the deputy commissioner. However, these powers have been returned to the real estate authority. With the Revenue Department, we recovered Rs 150 crore. We will soon recover the remaining dues with a dedicated team,” stated HRERA chairman Arun Kumar.
