Realign traffic lights, CCTV cameras

The photograph was clicked at the traffic intersection of the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, and Sector 21, Panchkula. The traffic lights are jumbled and a host of CCTV Cameras are installed in close proximity to one another. It is felt that there should be proper synchronisation between the two so that it serves the purpose better. The authorities concerned would take some appropriate steps. Vinayak G, Panchkula

Instal detailed boards at toll plazas

Across the state, many toll plazas or toll tax collection points are functional. The authorities concerned should ensure that a board of big size on both sides is displayed at toll plazas mentioning the commencement date, month and year and last date when the toll plazas will stand ceased, for the general information of the people.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Garbage, cow dung dot Boh village

With garbage and cow dung everywhere, villages are slowly getting polluted. One such example is Boh, which has heaps of garbage, alongside the road. The drain too is blocked. Cattle are seen near the roadside. The authorities and residents need to take stock of it and cleanliness must be accorded priority.

Colonel (Retd) RD Singh, Ambala

