Realign traffic lights, CCTV cameras

THE photograph was clicked at the traffic intersection of the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, and Sector 21, Panchkula. The traffic lights are jumbled and a host of CCTV cameras are installed in close proximity to one another. It has been felt that there should be a proper synchronisation between the two so that it serves the purpose. The local authorities must attend to the problem. Vinayak G, Panchkula

Water accumulated on Ambala road

WATER remains accumulated on the road near Jandli Flyover due to poor drainage. Senior officials and the local MLA use the same stretch every day but no attention is being paid to its poor condition which has been a cause of great inconvenience to commuters. Yogesh, Ambala

Burning of dry leaves goes unchecked

BURNING of dry leaves is not only affecting the health of the people but also the environment. Whenever heaps of dry leaves are burnt, trees standing tall in the nearby area also catch fire. The authorities concerned must take necessary action to tackle the problem. RAJESH SHARMA, Karnal

