Rebuild roads in Ambala on priority

EVEN though work to rebuild and repair poor roads is under way, several days after the top layer of the road in front of the Ambala Sadar Municipal Council office was removed, it is yet to be reconstructed. This is causing grave inconvenience to commuters. The authorities should direct the contractor concerned to rebuild the roads as soon as possible.

Ramesh Kumar, Ambala

Peril of potholes

THE dilapidated condition of the Assandh Road poses a threat to commuters’ safety. The road, which is dotted with deep potholes, has already witnessed many mishaps. The authorities concerned must look into the issue at the earliest opportunity.Pankaj Aneja, Panipat

Set up CET centres in Jind

Several candidates registered for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) from Jind and nearby districts were a harried lot as the state government did not set up examination centres in the town. The authorities concerned must set up some centres in Jind, keeping in mind the convenience of the candidates hailing from the area. Raj Kumar Goyal, Jind

